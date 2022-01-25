Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Officer Ross Haggart says the destruction of evidence in the second Glasgow Art School fire means no "definitive cause" could be established.

He told BBC Scotland that there had been "extensive damage" to the building and that "a lot of the evidence has therefore been lost within the fire".

The fire investigators' report looked at potential reasons why the blaze could have started, but could not determine one clear cause.

All 10 floors of the century-old art school were severely damaged in the June 2018 fire. At that time the structure was being re-built after a first blaze in May 2014.