Aberdeen MRI scanner speaks in Doric dialect to comfort patients
Patients having MRI scans in Aberdeen can now hear the instructions in the north east Scotland dialect of Doric.
The University of Aberdeen's MRI scanner has undergone a £1.2m upgrade, including new software which offers multiple language options.
It is hoped hearing instructions in a familiar language will help patients feel more relaxed in what is a potentially stressful situation.
Experts think it could also help those with dementia.