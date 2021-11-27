Storm Malik has brought strong winds to many parts of Scotland, with weather warnings in place for the country's east coast.

Gusts of up to 85mph were recorded on the Aberdeenshire coast on Saturday.

Thousands have been left without power and a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen.

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said the impact of Storm Malik had been "severe" and some people in the north-east may be without power over the weekend.