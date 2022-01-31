Edna's 101st birthday wishes from her favourite comedian

Edna Clayton is celebrating her centenary a year late with help from Billy Connolly and 30,000 well-wishers from around the world.

Edna, who moved to Hector House care home in Glasgow in August, spent her 100th birthday in Covid lockdown.

After staff at the care home appealed for help, thousands of birthday cards arrived and Billy Connolly sent a personal message via BBC Scotland.

In a video from his home in Florida, he told his delighted 101-year-old fan: "I'd like to wish you a happy birthday. A hundred and one - that's spectacular. Well done!"