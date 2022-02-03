'Every penny' of extra funds will go on energy costs

The first minister says every penny of extra funding coming to Scotland will go on the cost of living crisis.

Households are now facing an extra £693 a year on a typical energy bills from April, a rise of 54%, Ofgem has announced.

In response, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has set out a package of measures to offset energy bills, which will generate matched funding for Scotland of £290m.

Nicola Sturgeon told first minister's questions this would be used to mitigate the squeeze on incomes and the issue of rebates on council tax would need to be studied, as rates are lower in Scotland, with some people on 100% relief.