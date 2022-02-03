'I was an alcoholic mess, in and out of hospital'
Alcoholic Amanda has told of the multiple times she was in and out of hospital for her addiction.
She said she would be admitted to a ward, put on drips and given medicine to "calm me down". On being discharged she would start drinking once more.
Amanda said: "I would think, I'll just have a couple of drinks and then I would be all right - but no. And it got worse and worse every single time. My self esteem was low, I had lost all my identity as a daughter, as a mother - I didn't know who I was, to be honest."