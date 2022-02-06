Greg Hands MP, the Energy Minister, has defended the UK government’s plans to tackle the rising costs of energy.

The Scottish energy secretary Michael Matheson has said there is a "real risk that lives will be lost" as a result of the huge hike in energy prices.

On the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Hands highlights the £290m that will go to Scotland and other measures to help tackle the issue.

Mr Hands also said the UK government had to be “fiscally responsible”, following the pandemic.