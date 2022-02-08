Scotland's Finance Secretary Kate Forbes says she will not been doing the job while she is on maternity leave, but she does expect to return to it.

She told BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell: "I will definitely be taking maternity leave and trying to figure out how on earth to be a mother.

"What we have agreed is that I will take maternity leave once the baby comes and that my job will remain open with further details about how my responsibilities will be covered and then hopefully I will be able to come back and resume my responsibilities."

Ms Forbes is expecting her first child at the end of July.