£150 cost of living payments for households in Scotland

Three quarters of Scottish households will be given a £150 payment in a bid to tackle the rising cost of living.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the cash would go to households in council tax bands A to D and all of those eligible for council tax reduction.

It means some 1.85 million households - 73% of the total - will receive £150 of support when those elements are combined.

An extra £10m is also to be targeted at people struggling with fuel bills.

The cash is in addition to £120m allocated to local government in a bid to hold down council tax increases in the coming year.

Ms Forbes said that the payments were honestly "not enough" with households across the UK struggling, and called for "urgent" action from the UK government to help.