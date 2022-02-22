The first minister has set out dates for the lifting of Covid restrictions in law in Scotland.

Nicola Sturgeon told Holyrood that Scotland's coronavirus rules, including the wearing of face coverings, would end on 21 March.

Meanwhile, the country's vaccine passport scheme will end on 28 February.

Ms Sturgeon added that the moves did not signal that Covid was no longer a risk and recommendations for voluntary compliance would form part of the way ahead.