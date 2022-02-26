'Daddy I'm really scared... we can hear explosions'

Alex Achkasov is trying to secure safe passage to Scotland for his 10-year-old daughter, Alisa, who lives in Ukraine.

He was at home in Carnoustie, Angus, when he received a text message from her as the Russian attack began on Thursday morning.

"Daddy, I'm really scared," she wrote. "I don't know what to do because we can hear explosions. What do I do?"

Mr Achkasov, a British-Ukrainian national, said: "Obviously when a 10-year-old is asking you such questions, well that's it, you can't sleep after that."