A Scottish Ukrainian woman has appealed to the UK government to allow British citizens to host their families while the war in their homeland continues.

Galina Watson is desperate to help her mum, sister and niece escape Ukraine.

She hopes to be able to look after them in her Bathgate home but they are unable to get a visa.

The UK government has been facing growing calls to waive visa rules for Ukrainians seeking sanctuary in the UK amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has called for visa requirements for Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict to be scrapped, and to for the UK to "sort the paperwork later".