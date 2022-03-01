A Scottish man who has been living in Ukraine has told the BBC how he is struggling to leave the country because of nearby shelling.

Sean Cusick, a space industry consultant originally from Glasgow, has been stranded at his home in Kharkiv.

He had planned to escape to a neighbouring country on Tuesday with his wife Chloe - a Ukrainian national - and his two-year-old son.

But their plans were "interrupted" by the continuing Russian attack on the Kharkiv.

"There's also a curfew in place," added Mr Cusick, "we're also limited in our movement and when we can move about."

His wife Chloe also spoke to BBC Scotland, describing their situation as "terrifying" before ending the call when she heard a cluster of shots nearby.