A hermit who has spent 40 years living in isolation in the Scottish Highlands has made a surprise appearance on the red carpet of a film festival.

Ken Smith left his cabin in Lochaber to attend the premiere in Glasgow of a documentary about his life.

The 74-year-old normally lives without electricity or running water beside Loch Treig - the "lonely loch".

He described Glasgow as a very changed city and added: "I've never seen so many people."