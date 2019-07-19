It's 50 years since astronaut Neil Armstrong touched down in an unlikely location - a small town in the south of Scotland.

In March 1972, people lined the streets to welcome the Apollo 11 pioneer to Langholm, considered the ancestral home of Clan Armstrong.

The town invited its "famous son" to visit following his moon walk three years earlier and honoured him as the first Freeman of Langholm.

Read more: The day an astronaut landed in a small Scottish town