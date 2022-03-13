A couple considering taking in refugees from the Ukraine welcome news of a financial support scheme but say the important thing is helping others.

Households in the UK will be offered £350 a month to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Sarah and Jim Coutt, from North Berwick, have been discussing how they can manage family and work life to open their home to people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Sarah said people had to be sure they could offer the commitment that was needed, but they wanted to do what they could.