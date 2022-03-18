Boris Johnson says he will do more to help Ukraine

Boris Johnson said he has told President Volodymyr Zelensky he will do more to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, the prime minister said he had spoken to Mr Zelensky earlier by phone.

The prime minister said: "When you're fighting, not just for your lives and your homes - for the cause of democracy and freedom itself.

"We know that we must do more to help. I pledge to you that we will."