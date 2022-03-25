Meet Brodie - Scotland's new polar bear cub

A polar bear born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore has been named Brodie.

The cub was born in December and his sex was confirmed during a health check last month.

Brodie's older brother Hamish was born at the same park in 2017, and was the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) held a competition to find a name for the new cub.

Brodie shares an enclosure with his mother. The site has been closed off to park visitors.

The competition raised more than £70,000 for the park.