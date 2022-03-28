Is it time for solar panels at your home?

Ian Phillips admits to feeling smug about installing solar panels at his home in Aberdeenshire.

He'd been waiting six months for a 6.5kW system to be attached to his garage roof and it was being connected just in time for the dreaded rise in the energy price cap.

He explained: "I reckoned I was going to get a lot more electricity and savings than it was going to cost me to install the panels over probably six or seven years."

But Ian has calculated that higher electricity prices mean there will now be a much quicker payback and "it means that each year I will be genuinely saving money."