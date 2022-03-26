The Scottish government should have a share in all offshore wind developments, Alex Salmond has told the Alba party's conference.

The former first minister also said North Sea oil and gas fields should not be closed down.

Instead, investment in carbon capture should become a condition of licence approval, the Alba leader said.

He also set out his party's case for Scottish independence, suggesting the cost of energy shows why it is needed.

And he criticised the SNP over its failure to hold another referendum on independence since the poll in 2014.

The SNP said the Scottish government was working on a prospectus for independence to present to voters during a referendum campaign.