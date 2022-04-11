I found the girl in the photo - our abuser is now in jail

Two decades after she was abused by her music teacher, Emma saw a post on social media which made her fear he could still be preying on young girls.

So she tracked down a girl whose photo she had taken from his home - setting in course events which would lead to Peter Antonelli being jailed for the rape and sexual abuse of six children.

He was a respected teacher and musical theatre director, and the head of instrumental music education for East Lothian Council until 2019. He was even awarded an MBE.

But now he is in prison after being found guilty of raping and sexually abusing six children in East Lothian over a 25-year period.

