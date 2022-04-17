Face masks: Humza Yousaf says Scotland exiting third wave
Scotland's health secretary has said the time is right to remove the last remaining Covid legal restrictions.
On Monday the rule on wearing face masks in many indoor places and on public transport will become guidance - almost three months after the rule was lifted in England.
Humza Yousaf said although hospital admissions were still very high, the law was no longer necessary.
He said the latest data showed Scotland was exiting the current wave.