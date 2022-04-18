We're still worried about the overwhelmed health service - Jason Leitch
Scotland's national clinical director says he is still worried about the "overwhelmed nature" of the health service.
The legal requirement to wear face masks in many indoor places and on public transport has now become guidance.
Prof Jason Leitch told BBC Good Morning Scotland that many people waited before approaching the health service with their health concerns during the pandemic.
Coronavirus is now being dealt with through common sense and guidance rather than law, he said.