Scientists lending an ear to protect dolphin species

The Atlantic white sided dolphin prefers the deep ocean to coastal waters and is rarely seen by humans.

The species is so poorly understood in science that there are no accurate estimates on population size, even though the dolphin is hunted in the Faroe Islands.

For the first time, scientists at the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban plan to examine recordings of Atlantic white sided dolphins to describe its vocal behaviour - or acoustic repertoire.

By documenting the dolphin's unique sounds, the team will provide a crucial baseline for further studies to learn more about this secretive cetacean.

Their project, funded by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, will document sounds such as the dolphins' echolocation clicks and the duration and pitch of their whistles.