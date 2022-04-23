More than a quarter of households in Scotland have yet to complete the national census, new figures reveal.

Two million households have filled in their survey responses, but an estimated 700,000 have still to submit them.

National Records of Scotland, which manages the 10-year survey, said anyone who failed to submit a response by 1 May could face prosecution - with a possible fine of up to £1,000.

Scotland's Constitution Secretary, Angus Robertson MSP, said it was essential for every household to complete the census as it was a "legal responsibility".