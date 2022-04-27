QC Helena Kennedy has told a committee of MSPs that she has been given the clear message from women in Scotland that something needs to be done about misogyny.

The barrister was tasked with looking at misogyny in Scotland.

She said: ""We [the expert panel] were shocked, and I say that as someone who is a pretty dyed-in-the-wool criminal lawyer who thought that she had heard it all.

"This report is in a particular period of time and I think we can't deny that something is happening at the moment which meant every single woman or group that appeared in front of us was saying something has to be done."