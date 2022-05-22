Soluble wet wipe quest aims to cause a stir

A Scottish inventor is hoping his work to create a soluble wet wipe can prove a global hit.

Brian McCormack, 65, from Kirkcaldy in Fife, spent years as a miner and tunnel blaster ahead of his quest to design a material that would dissolve almost instantly in water.

His company McCormack Innovation has sealed a licensing deal with an Australian cosmetics company and he is working on creating dissolving general purpose wipes.

Footage: McCormack Innovation