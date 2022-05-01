Patients discharged to care homes on clinical advice, says Swinney
Care home residents were discharged from hospital to be in a more supportive and "safer environment" during the Covid pandemic, says John Swinney.
The deputy first minister told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show that the Scottish government faced cross-party pressure to discharge patients and free up space in hospitals.
He added that ministers made decisions based on scientific advice and any decision to discharge a patient was based on "clinical assessment".