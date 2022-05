Between 1 March and 21 April 2020 more than 3,500 patients were discharged out of Scottish hospitals and into care homes. Fewer than one in five of them were tested for Covid.

Jude Kilbee's father Harry died early in the pandemic, 18 days after he tested positive for Covid in a care home. She told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show "a lot of lives could have been saved" if residents and staff in care homes had been tested sooner.