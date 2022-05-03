Scotland's first minister believes that Port Glasgow shipyard Fergusons would "almost certainly have closed" if the government had not stepped in.

In a wide ranging interview with Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland programme on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the troubled contract to build two new ferries.

She said if the 2015 deal had not been done "the 400 people who are currently employed there, earning a wage, supporting their families, would not be in that employment".

Ms Sturgeon added: "Commercial shipbuilding exists on the Clyde because of the decisions the government has taken."