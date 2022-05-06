Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is "thrilled" at the SNP's result in the council elections, hailing it as a "quite incredible outcome".

"We have not only won the election – an eighth consecutive election victory since I’ve been leader - but won it overwhelmingly. I think we’re going to end up 12 to 13 points ahead of our nearest rival.

"We have increased our share of the vote and the number of councillors we have and I think we’re going to be the largest party in more councils than before."