The five major Scottish political parties have been giving their reaction to the local election results.

The SNP finished as the biggest party in the Scottish council elections.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon credited working "really hard" as the reason for the SNP's success and said the loss of Conservative votes was a "very loud message sent to Boris Johnson from Scotland yesterday".

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross blamed the loss of more than 60 councillors on Partygate and said he had heard voters "loud and clear".

Labour finished second with an additional 20 councillors.