Scots do not want another independence referendum - Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross has told BBC Scotland he did not agree that last week's elections showed that Scots wanted a second vote.
The Scottish Conservative leader told The Sunday Show: "Really the vote for pro-UK parties is at 55% and the vote for pro-separation parties is at 45%, exactly where we were eight years ago."
Mr Ross blamed his party's disappointing showing at the polls on events at Westminster and criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson over lockdown parties.