Paramedics Moira Shaw and Blair Paul worry about people who are waiting hours for an ambulance.

Latest figures from the service show that for the week to 25 April, one in ten ambulances in Scotland waited over one hour and twenty minutes to drop patients at an emergency department. This has a knock-on effect on being able to get to the next patient.

Waiting times in A&E departments have been among the worst on record in recent months as the NHS deals with the Covid pandemic and staff absences.

The Scottish Ambulance Service says the delays getting patient into hospital pose a "significant challenge".