One of the women who gave evidence against a former SNP MP found guilty of embezzlement said it was right the police were informed about the "significant sum" of missing money.

Jeane Freeman spoke to BBC Scotland following the case of Natalie McGarry who was found to have embezzled £25,000 from two pro-independence groups.

Ms Freeman said: “I maintain that we were right as a group of women from Women for Independence to, in a situation where there was a significant sum of money which could not be accounted for, to put that into the hands of the police and let them and the Crown Office decide if there was any criminal case to answer.”