What would you do if your pilot passed out?

Following the story of a man in Florida landing a plane after the pilot passed out, BBC Scotland radio presenter Oliver Wright was tasked with carrying out a controlled version of this scenario when he arrived at Phoenix Flight Training in Cumbernauld.

After some quick instruction, Ollie and an instructor went up in the air and the simulated disaster began. Ollie had to radio the tower staff for assistance who then helped guide him down safely.

Ollie who has been a "plane geek" since he was a boy admits it was a real baptism of fire.