Rangers fans are descending on Seville in southern Spain for their team's Europa Cup final with Frankfurt FC and the BBC has been talking to some of the early arrivals.

Bruce McIntosh (62) and his grandson Kai Sheret (12) will be at the game on Wednesday night.

Mr McIntosh, from Auchtermuchty, said: "We can't wait to see the game, to get among the fans. This is a grandad-grandson moment that we'll never forget - he [Kai] will never forget."