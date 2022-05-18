Excitement is mounting in the Spanish city of Seville as an estimated 100,000 Rangers fans converge ahead of the Europa League final.

The game against German side Eintracht Frankfurt is one of the biggest in the club’s history.

Fans have travelled from across Scotland and the world, with some making the journey from as far afield as Australia.

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST (21:00 local time) at the 42,700-capacity Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.