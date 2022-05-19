New hope for rewilding wildcats

The Saving Wildcats project is breeding wildcats in captivity with the aim of releasing some in the Cairngorms.

The initiative has announced the birth of the first kittens - a total of eight in three litters.

Sixteen adult cats were paired up earlier this year after arriving at the park in 2021. The project team hope more kittens could be born in coming weeks.

David Barclay, Saving Wildcats conservation manager, said: "Put simply, these kittens are the future of wildcats in Scotland."