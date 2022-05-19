Rangers fans who travelled from England to Glasgow to watch the Europa League Cup final in the shadow of Ibrox spelled out how they felt after the loss.

Ian Cowley and John Swanson flew to Scotland from Coventry the day before the match in Seville.

John said: "I have to go to work tomorrow and listen to all the Celtic supporters taking the rise out of me because I kept telling them 'when I come to work on Friday you are getting it'. But now it's the other way round. That's life, we are going to get on with it and hopefully we are going to pick the Scottish Cup up."

Rangers lost the Europa final to rivals Eintracht Frankfurt in a penalty shoot-out.

Charlie Sibet from Kent said went to a Glasgow pub to watch the game. He said: "I thought anyone could have won it, it was end-to-end football, it was a great game. It's a hard way to go out on penalties.

"Penalties is the worst way to go, but I'm proud of the lads."