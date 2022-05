Scotland's employment minister has urged "sensible" negotiations on pay in order not to damage the economy.

Richard Lochhead was speaking on BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show as ScotRail was about to cut a third of train services to cope with a dispute with the train drivers' union Aslef.

Railway workers in Scotland are also to be balloted on strike action after the RMT union rejected ScotRail's 2.2% pay offer as "derisory".