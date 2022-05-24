A former police officer has told the Sheku Bayoh public inquiry she feared he was going to kill her during a chase on a Fife street.

Mr Bayoh, 31, died after being restrained by officers in Kirkcaldy in May 2015 as they responded to reports of a man armed with a knife.

Nicole Short recalled he shouted an expletive then added: "Come on then."

The ex-PC also told the inquiry she suffered an "almighty blow" to the back of the head as she tried to run away.

Lord Bracadale is examining the immediate circumstances leading to the death of Mr Bayoh, how the police dealt with the aftermath, the following investigation, and whether race was a factor. The inquiry continues.