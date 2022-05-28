A sister and brother from Ayrshire are among the growing number of people who say they can't wait for the NHS to help them tackle obesity and instead seek treatment abroad.

BBC Scotland previously told how NHS doctors have issued a warning over the dangers of obese Scots travelling abroad for weight loss surgery, as issues can arise when operations or aftercare go wrong.

Siobhan Macdonald, 28, and her brother Alexander, 23, took out a loan to pay for dramatic weight loss surgery in Turkey and have no regrets over the procedure.

Siobhan had previously asked her GP if she could be referred to the NHS weight loss programme but was told she did not meet the criteria.

She also consulted a psychologist, but still could not stop binge eating. She says the catalyst for seeking out private treatment overseas was when she broke her new bed because she was too heavy.

Two years on from the operation, both Siobhan and her brother are happy with the results of their bariatric surgery the change it has made to their lives.