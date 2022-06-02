Jubilee pride is being celebrated on Clydeside and on Royal Deeside.

Janet Harvey took up work in WW2 shipyards for the war effort at the same time as the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, was doing her bit with the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

Janet paid tribute to the inspiration the Queen provided and continues to provide.

On Royal Deeside, locals are preparing to celebrate the achievements of their famous Royal neighbour at Balmoral.