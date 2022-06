A Frenchman diving off a Scottish bridge has set a new world record for the most bungee jumps in 24 hours.

Francois-Marie Dibon notched up 765 jumps at Garry Bridge in Killiecrankie, Perthshire.

This eclipsed the previous record of 430 set by New Zealander Mike Heard in 2017.

Mr Dibon said: "I did not doubt we could do it. We have been building a performance for some time. We were lucky and blessed that it worked well."