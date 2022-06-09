Paramedic Blair Paul works at Scotland's busiest emergency department in Edinburgh.

He qualified as a paramedic during the Covid pandemic. He said the "new normal" means he's seeing younger, sicker patients and people who should be in GP surgeries rather than ambulances.

The toughest part of his job? Blair said: "I think dealing with people's families is the hardest thing."

Six months ago, Blair's partner Kayleigh, an A&E nurse, gave birth to their baby Erin but she was born with heart complications and spent three months in paediatric intensive care.

Sick children have always been difficult to deal with at work for Blair and, as a father of a sick child, he said it still "terrifies" him.