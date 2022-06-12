Nicola Sturgeon "must fire the starting gun" in a bid to secure another independence referendum, former first minister Alex Salmond has said.

The Scottish government is preparing to publish the first in a series of documents outlining its next steps towards indyref2.

The established route is through a Section 30 order - asking PM Boris Johnson to grant Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. That request has so far not been made.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show, Mr Salmond said: "You have to ask the question if you are to mobilise a campaign - a political campaign, a legal campaign, a diplomatic campaign - to change his [Boris Johnson's] mind".