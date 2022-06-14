Grieving kids should know they are never alone

Maddie’s dad died when she was 14 years old.

It took her four years to feel ready to “face the weight” of her loss and grief.

Aged 18, she sought help from a charity that supports bereaved children and young people.

She said it was really important for young people to know that whatever they were going through, they were never alone.

“There is always someone going through the same situation as you,” she said.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by bereavement, these organisations may be able to help.

Video by Morven Mckinnon