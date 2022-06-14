A Victorian who converted to Islam has been celebrated in a pilgrimage.

A group of converted Muslims have visited the Highlands grave of Lady Evelyn Cobbold, the first British-born woman to go to Mecca.

Yvonne Ridley, a British journalist from the Scottish Borders, converted in 2003 after being captured by the Taliban who treated her with respect and courtesy.

"I started reading more about this remarkable Scottish woman, so Batool and I decided we would get a group of converts to Islam and come out and make a pilgrimage to her graveside," she said.