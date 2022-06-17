A firefighter has described the disappointment he and his family felt when their Ed Sheeren tickets were cancelled.

Some NHS and emergency service workers who received promo tickets for Ed Sheeran's Glasgow concert had them cancelled hours before the gig.

They were bought under the Blue Light Card scheme - which also offers discounts to staff from social care sector and armed forces.

Ticketmaster said that its allocation of Blue Light tickets had been cancelled by the event organiser. AEG Presents said the event at Hampden Park had been oversubscribed.

David McInnes and his children Fergus and Millie were travelling to Glasgow from Argyll and Bute when they received word of the cancellations, just hours before the gig. Millie said the news made her "sad".